KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office found an explosive device inside a home on E H Avenue after they were executing a search warrant for stolen property and narcotics on Christmas Day.

They also found the methamphetamines they suspected and guns inside the home.

Several people will be charged in relation to this incident, according to the sheriff's office's press release.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety helped the sheriff's office safely remove the explosive device, however, they are still investigating.

