Family, friends celebrate life of MSP trooper killed in line of duty

Tpr. Kevin Marshall's family put together a party to share stories and memories of him, as well as to honor him.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Friday, July 7 marked 20 years since a West Michigan Michigan State Police trooper was killed in the line of duty.

Tpr. Kevin Marshall was 33 when he was shot and killed during a barricaded situation in Fremont.

"It's crazy to think it has been 20 years," Danielle Marshall said.

She was three years old when she lost her father.

She's now 23.

"I don't have a ton of memories which is why things like this are super helpful because people who do have memories of him get to share and keep his memory alive," she said.

Kevin's family had an open house party in Comstock Park on the 20th anniversary of his death to celebrate his life.

Family, friends, and members of law enforcement stopped by throughout the afternoon to pay tribute.

"He wasn't just a police officer and wasn't just in law enforcement. He just wasn't killed in the line of duty. It wasn't about how he died. It was how he was living his life," said Angie Marshall Walston, Kevin's surviving spouse.

Kevin Sweeney was good friends with Tpr. Marshall and worked with him at the MSP - Newaygo Post.

"Kevin was all around a great guy. A great individual. One of those people you just felt like you were better because you knew him. He was always positive and hard-working and just a really genuine person," said Sweeney.

The event was also about thanking all law enforcement.

"It's very important for them to be remembered because they did give that sacrifice and their families are continuing everyday to make that sacrifice. We acknowledge that and we're thankful for that," said Marshall Walston.

Marshall Walston believes his living legacy is his two children: Danielle and Anthony.

"I'm thankful to everyone who's showing up today and keeping his memory alive," said Danielle.

Tpr. Marshall had served with MSP for eight years.

