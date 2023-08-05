'Earned their wings too soon" | Family of couple speaks out after Clinton County man pleads 'not guilty' in their deaths

The Clinton County man charged in the deaths of Peter, 76, and Cynthia, 77, Enbody was arraigned Monday afternoon.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The family of a married couple killed in a crash late last year is speaking out about their deaths.

Family members told 13 ON YOURSIDE the Enbody's were all about giving, love and compassion, and would've celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary this July if this crash hadn't happened.

Judge Jeffrey O'Hara of the 63rd District Court in Kentwood asked, "Do you understand the charge and the maximum counts?"

Prichard responded, "Yes."

Bennett Prichard of Clinton County is facing two misdemeanor counts of Moving Violation Causing Death which carries a max one year sentence in Kent County Jail.

"Mr. Prichard wishes to plead not guilty," said Jessica Armstrong, Prichard's private attorney.

The crash happened on December 30 at M-57 and Harvard Avenue near Greenville.

Officials say the Enbody's SUV was slowing down to turn when it was rear-ended by a semi-truck driven by Prichard.

The SUV was pushed into the path of an oncoming ambulance causing it to flip on it's side.

Armstrong says her client is a father of four and has no criminal history.

"He does continue to work as a self-employed truck driver which means he does leave the state of Michigan to go to Ohio, Indiana, and Chicago," she said. "Based on those characteristics, in addition to the fact he's hired private counsel, he's neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community."

The Enbody's daughter, Toni Enbody, and son, Scott Enbody, question why Prichard was only charged with misdemeanors and they also don't understand why he was able to keep his commercial driver's license which allows him to drive a semi-truck.

A long-time neighbor of the Enbody's gave 13 ON YOUR SIDE the following statement: "No justice can be served for Peter and Cynthia. They were the most giving, loving, and caring people who opened their doors to anybody who needed something. They were beautiful people who earned their wings too early. The justice system has failed their kids who are struggling right now."

Prichard's bond was set at $10,000/10% deposit.

Judge O'Hara said Prichard can continue to be a truck driver though he limited his driving to 40 hours per week between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

His pretrial date is set for June 6 at 2:30 p.m.

