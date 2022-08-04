Family of man killed by GRPD officer demands answers, calls for video evidence to be released

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed. His father, Peter Lyoya disputes police's claim the incident was a traffic stop.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The family of a man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer is demanding answers, as well as calling for video evidence to be released.

The shooting, which police claim happened during a traffic stop, occurred Monday morning on Griggs and Nelson.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed. His father, Peter Lyoya disputes GRPD's claim the incident was a traffic stop.

Peter also claims Michigan State Police, who is leading the investigation, showed him dash-cam footage of the struggle.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has not seen the dash-cam video, nor any other video evidence because it hasn't been released so we can't independently verify the claims.

Lyoya says his son's car broke down in the street after he had finished working. A friend was riding in the passenger seat. Patrick stepped out of the car to check and see what the problem was when a GRPD officer arrived.

Through his interpreter, Israel Siku, Peter said, "They started arguing. [The officer] started fighting with Patrick and he wanted to arrest Patrick."

Peter says the officer got ahold of Patrick and put him on the ground.

"Patrick's hand was on the back and [the officer] took the gun and put it on his head. He shot Patrick on the back of the head."

Peter says Patrick's friend recorded the altercation with his cell phone. Peter hasn't seen that video because it was turned over to MSP, however, he says the agency did show him dash-cam video of the altercation on Wednesday.

"I want the video to be released, so people can see how my son was killed."

According to GRPD, after the vehicle was pulled over, Patrick Lyoya exited the car and after initial contact with the officer, he fled on foot.

The officer followed on foot and a physical altercation between the officer and victim took place. After a several-minute struggle, the officer fired his weapon and struck Lyoya, who died from his injuries.

It was noted that the officer did have his taser at the time of the incident but did not use it.

The officer, who has worked with the department since 2015, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

A march and candlelight vigil are planned to honor Patrick on Saturday, April 9.

"I want us to have a peaceful walk. I don't want anybody to break anything. I don't want any violence," Peter said.

On Friday afternoon, Chief Eric Winstrom announced he will release the video no later than noon on Friday, April 15.

Lyoya's father told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, he's spoken with Benjamin Crump's team. Crump is an attorney who specializes in civil rights cases and has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd.

