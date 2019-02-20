GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Grand Rapids woman involved in freeway crash near Fifth-Third Ballpark that killed a 14-year-old boy was arraigned Wednesday for causing the mid-August accident, which the judge called ‘‘horrifically tragic.’’

Lisa Jean Rios, 46, is charged with moving violation causing death, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

“It’s a horrifically tragic case for everybody,’’ 63rd District Court Judge Sara Smolenski said. “Everything about this is difficult.’’

Rios appeared in court Wednesday with her attorney. She is free on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Aug. 15 crash on U.S. 131 south of the West River Drive exit killed Andrew Lee Larson, who was riding in the back of a Honda Odyssey minivan.

He and his family were heading to a West Michigan Whitecaps game when the 7 p.m. accident occurred in Kent County’s Plainfield Township.

“It was a horrific tragedy for no one more than the Larson family,’’ Smolenski said from the bench. “I recognize it’s not something you intended to do.’’

Rios, a financial advisor, was also headed to the Whitecaps game and was in the northbound exit lane to the ballpark, travelling about 60 mph, according to a Michigan State Police report. She was driving a BMW passenger car.

“She stated that she looked away from the road and at the rearview mirror,’’ according to the police report. An unidentified passenger shouted to her about traffic slowing.

“She looked down and saw that traffic was moving slow/stopping. She then crashed into the vehicle ahead of her,’’ according to the police report.

The Honda Odyssey was driven by Dr. Eric L. Larson, the victim’s father. He estimated his minivan was travelling no more than 5 mph when it was struck from behind and pushed into a Ford Escape. Larson, an anesthesiologist, began CPR on his son until emergency crews arrived and took over.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said the facts of the case did not support a more serious charge against Rios.

“I usually like to say a moving violation causing death is a but for the grace of God go I,’’ he said. “You run a stop sign, you miss a light. You’re not paying attention for whatever reason. You’re not doing something excessive or reckless, but you’re distracted and that could simply be enough.’’

Moving violation causing death involves some level of carelessness, he explained. A more serious charge of reckless driving causing death involves “wanton disregard for the health and safety of others,’’ Becker said.

Examples include driving 100 mph in a 55-mph zone or texting while driving. Reckless driving causing death is a 15-year felony.

“That’s a higher standard,’’ Becker said. “You can’t show that in every single case where there’s a death.’’

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office in 2018 filed charges against nine drivers for moving violation causing death. The case against Rios was filed in early February of this year.

“These are difficult cases no matter what you do,’’ Becker said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.