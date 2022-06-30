House fire that killed 1 ruled arson, GRPD says

38-year-old Tyeshia Minor was taken into custody in connection to the fire. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson and felony murder.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has ruled a June 14 house fire that left one dead as arson.

The fire began around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Bridge Street NW. A 64-year-old man was unable to escape and was found dead in the home. He has been identified as Charles James.

Another person in the home, a 49-year-old man, was able to escape through a second-story window. He sustained injuries from smoke inhalation in the fire, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Three other occupants were able to escape from the home.

Investigators with the Grand Rapids Fire Department determined the fire was arson. A suspect, 38-year-old Tyeshia Minor, was taken into custody in connection to the fire.

She has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson and felony murder.

