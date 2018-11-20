GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Matthew Doyle, 28, is facing murder charges for the death of his 3-month-old son, Sabastian Doyle. The boy's father is accused of shaking the infant to death.

Doyle was originally charged with 1st degree child abuse on Friday, Nov. 16 before the baby died. Following an autopsy, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office charged the 28-year-old father with murder on Tuesday, Nov. 20. The autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call on College Avenue in Gaines Township about the infant. Sabastian was transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and CT scan results showed the the baby was bleeding on both sides of his brain. He also was anoxic, which is a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen.

The 3-month-old died on Saturday, Nov. 17 as a result of the injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

When police interviewed Doyle, he admitted to shaking the baby "from side to side"on Wednesday morning. He told police that the baby fainted after shaking him. Doyle also confessed to shaking the infant two weeks earlier.

During the investigation, police interviewed members of Doyle's household. They made statements to the fact that Sabastian was unusually fussy and had a lower activity level over the past 10 days to two weeks, which they attributed to teething.

All members of the household expressed their concerns to police that Doyle has anger issues and he does not handle stress well. They said they have heard him yell at the baby in the past.

Doyle is now facing two counts of first-degree child abuse and felony murder. He faces life in prison without parole.

