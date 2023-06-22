Father of teen dragged by car hopes for miracle, teen suspect facing multiple charges

Colin Rogers' dad, Clay Rogers, said he's trying to stay positive, but is also being realistic about his son's outlook.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent City teenager remains in the hospital in critical condition a week after another teenager allegedly dragged him with a car.

The 16-year-old suspect, also of Kent City, who was behind the wheel is facing multiple charges.

Colin Rogers' dad, Clay Rogers, said he's trying to stay positive, but is also being realistic about his son's outlook which isn't looking good and according to him, there's little chance of recovery.

"We're not in a good spot mind-wise. We're taking it day by day. I try to be strong. Appreciate everybody's well wishes," said Clay.

Deputies say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

Clay said his son and two friends met up with two other teens in a driveway near Fruit Ridge Avenue and 20 Mile Road.

His son was helping his friend get his vape pen back.

He says the pen given to them wasn't the one they wanted so Colin reached his hand inside the car and that's when the driver then took off at full speed.

Colin flew off when the car turned onto the road and suffered a shoulder separation, broken bones, and brain swelling.

"These people had intent. It was clear they had intent," said Clay. "I hope these guys, honestly, I hope it destroys their lives because they definitely destroyed ours."

All involved teenagers are between 15 and 17 years old, according to investigators.

The 16-year-old driver was arraigned Thursday afternoon on the following charges:

Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder - FELONY: 10 Years or $5,000.00

Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment Of A Body Function - FELONY: 5 Years and/or $1,000.00 - $5,000.00

Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle - HIGH COURT MISDEMEANOR: 2 Years or $1,500.00

Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident - MISDEMEANOR:1 Year and/or $1,000.00

Operating without a License - MISDEMEANOR: 90 Days and/or $100.00

He was lodged in Juvenile Detention and whether or not he'll be charged as an adult will be up to the prosecutor's office.

"Colin's probably not going to be anything like what he was. I hope that he is. I hope there's a miracle of God that brings him back to back to us," said Clay.

Colin's family will have a better indication of whether his brain swelling will go down Friday.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

