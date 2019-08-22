WASHINGTON — A Tennessee man is suspected of threatening to 'shoot up a Planned Parenthood' in the Washington D.C. area and threatening to kill any federal agents who contact him.

According to a release from the FBI and Middle Tennessee U.S. Attorney's Office, Jacob Cooper, 20, of Clarksville, Tenn. is charged with "unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally transmitted in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another located in D.C. and elsewhere."

According to court documents, Cooper posted on iFunny - an app where people can share photos, videos and make comments - under the username "Jacco."

He allegedly left the following comment:

“Make sure you tell them about how I plan to shoot up a planned parenthood facility in Washington D.C., on August 19th at 3pm.”

Cooper allegedly left a separate post on August 13, 2019 stating, “If you are a member of the FBI, CIA, whatever, and are on my profile I will trace your IP address and kill you if the opportunity arises. And I am dead serious about this. I’ll do it with ricin, a bomb, or .308. Whatever it takes, then end result will be the same. I am serious about this. If I am personally contacted by any federal agents, I will do this. I will kill you. Again, I am serious. Sic semper tyrannis.”

If he's convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, officials said.

Cooper's next hearing is Aug. 26 in Nashville.

