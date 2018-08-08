GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police have arrested a man they say flew into Grand Rapids on Sunday, Aug. 5, with the expectation of meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex.

There was no girl, just federal agents waiting to arrest him as part of a undercover cyber investigation.

Harlan Wright is accused of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sex. It's a 30-year felony.

He was caught after an undercover investigator posed as a single mother with two daughters, ages 9 and 14. Wright allegedly said he wanted to turn the older girl into his property.

Wright also said he wanted to mark the girl with a livestock brand, federal court records show.

He was arrested after stepping off the flight from Chicago. Wright told police he only planned on having sex with the girls' mother.

Wright will appear in federal court on Thursday, Aug. 9 for a detention hearing.

