Fennville man arrested for DUI, carrying concealed weapon

HOLLAND, Mich — A 25-year-old Fennville man was arrested in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon for driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the call around 12:39 p.m. and saw the driver strike a vehicle and a fire hydrant before coming to a stop. Upon approaching the man, deputies say they saw a hand gun on his person and were able to bring him in for custody with no further incident.
The suspect is awaiting arraignment at Ottawa County Jail.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.