Fennville man arrested for DUI, carrying concealed weapon

HOLLAND, Mich — A 25-year-old Fennville man was arrested in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon for driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the call around 12:39 p.m. and saw the driver strike a vehicle and a fire hydrant before coming to a stop. Upon approaching the man, deputies say they saw a hand gun on his person and were able to bring him in for custody with no further incident.

The suspect is awaiting arraignment at Ottawa County Jail.

