Man killed by police after fight over wearing mask in Eaton County

The stabbing suspect was found by an Eaton County deputy. He pulled the knife on the deputy, who then shot the man.
Credit: Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. — A fight over wearing a mask ended in one injured and one dead Tuesday morning in Delta Township.

WLNS reports that a fight broke out at a Dimondale Quality Dairy store after a 77-year-old man confronted a 43-year-old man about not wearing a mask.

The 43-year-old, who has been identified by police as Sean Ernest Ruis, then stabbed the older man and left to a nearby neighborhood.

Later, Ruis was found by an Eaton County deputy and pulled a knife on the deputy. Police said Ruis was shot after pulling the knife and died from the shooting. 

The 77-year-old who was stabbed at the store has been treated for his injuries. No police were injured in the shooting. 

Michigan State Police said on Twitter that Ruis is a white man from Grand Ledge. Michigan State Police and Eaton County deputies are currently investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

