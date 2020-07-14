Man killed by police after fight over wearing mask in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. — A fight over wearing a mask ended in one injured and one dead Tuesday morning in Delta Township.
WLNS reports that a fight broke out at a Dimondale Quality Dairy store after a 77-year-old man confronted a 43-year-old man about not wearing a mask.
The 43-year-old, who has been identified by police as Sean Ernest Ruis, then stabbed the older man and left to a nearby neighborhood.
Later, Ruis was found by an Eaton County deputy and pulled a knife on the deputy. Police said Ruis was shot after pulling the knife and died from the shooting.
The 77-year-old who was stabbed at the store has been treated for his injuries. No police were injured in the shooting.
Michigan State Police said on Twitter that Ruis is a white man from Grand Ledge. Michigan State Police and Eaton County deputies are currently investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
