Man killed by police after fight over wearing mask in Eaton County

The stabbing suspect was found by an Eaton County deputy. He pulled the knife on the deputy, who then shot the man.

LANSING, Mich. — A fight over wearing a mask ended in one injured and one dead Tuesday morning in Delta Township.

WLNS reports that a fight broke out at a Dimondale Quality Dairy store after a 77-year-old man confronted a 43-year-old man about not wearing a mask.

The 43-year-old, who has been identified by police as Sean Ernest Ruis, then stabbed the older man and left to a nearby neighborhood.

Later, Ruis was found by an Eaton County deputy and pulled a knife on the deputy. Police said Ruis was shot after pulling the knife and died from the shooting.

The 77-year-old who was stabbed at the store has been treated for his injuries. No police were injured in the shooting.

Michigan State Police said on Twitter that Ruis is a white man from Grand Ledge. Michigan State Police and Eaton County deputies are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MSP Lansing Troopers and Eaton County Sheriff’s Department Deputies respond to Quality Dairy store in Windsor Twp, Eaton County on July 14 at 6:45 AM for a 911 call about a stabbing incident. Preliminary investigation shows that two customers were inside the store and an pic.twitter.com/fSH125iB49 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 14, 2020

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.