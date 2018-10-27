LANSING — The third person involved in the death of a man at a homeless encampment has pleaded guilty, but mentally ill.

Amber Kohls, 26, fatally stabbed John Darnell Jr. in the chest in October 2017. She is the only one of the three defendants in the murder whose case has not yet been resolved.

Brandon Addiss, 28, tackled Darnell to the ground and choked him, Addiss told police. Kohls stabbed him, then Addiss took the knife from her and stabbed him in the chest. They both cut his throat.

Kohls, Addiss and Matthew Green wrapped Darnell's body in a tent and blanket and dropped him in the river, according to court records. They tied his body to a log to keep it from floating away.

Kohls pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to second-degree murder on Thursday. She's set to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Addiss was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison on Wednesday for second-degree murder.

Green was sentenced in August to 18 to 60 months in prison for accessory to murder for helping hide Darnell's body.

