FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are looking for two suspects who stole firewood and almost ran a man owner.

According to a release, the incident took place at a home on Bauman Road in Fawn River Township in St. Joseph County on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The homeowner told authorities he saw the suspect back into his driveway in a newer model, black Jeep Cherokee. The driver and passenger got out, a man and woman, and started loading wood into their car.

When confronted, the driver almost hit the homeowner with his vehicle while trying to leave the residence through the yard and then fled south to Indiana.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle's registration was from Indiana and started with the letters "TK."

Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

