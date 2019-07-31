PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for knowingly spreading HIV.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that 27-year-old Rasheem Ikey Bodiford was sentenced Friday. He was previously convicted of having sex with another person without notifying them that he had HIV, the virus that leads to AIDS.
Prosecutors say Bodiford had sex with two women from September 2016 to October 2017 and lied about his condition.
One woman told Escambia County deputies in 2017 that she had tested positive for HIV and her last sexual partner had been Bodiford. She said she had seen Bodiford in possession of HIV medication, and he told her he was selling it for his uncle.
Bodiford later told investigators that he had known he was HIV positive since September 2016.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police looking for woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart
- Capital One data breach: 100 million affected in the US
- Man convicted of molesting 11-year-old 'because her boyfriends were going to want to do that to her' gets life in prison
- 'I want more answers' | Man finds frozen baby in mom's freezer in south St. Louis
- Former 'American Idol' contestant part of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin operation to plead guilty
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.