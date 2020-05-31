Flowers placed at intersection where Floyd was killed

The intersection was blocked with the traffic cones while a ring of flowers was laid out.

MINNEAPOLIS — People gathered Sunday morning with brooms and flowers at the intersection where George Floyd was killed.

After police dispersed the crowd on Saturday night with tear gas, many said it was important to come back and protect what they called a “sacred space.” The intersection was blocked with the traffic cones while a ring of flowers was laid out.

Angela Conley, the county commissioner for district 4, showed up shortly after curfew was over to clean up, saying that police had trampled flowers and photos of Floyd.

“The community needs healing and what happened last night only exacerbated the pain that’s been felt,” she said of police action.

Conley felt the demonstrations and confrontations with police would continue until the other three officers on scene when Floyd was killed were arrested and prosecuted.

“We’ll continue to have this militarized presence in our community until justice is done,” she said.

Meanwhile, a church located at the intersection set up chairs for an outdoor service.

Tracy Gordon, who is part of the ministry team at the church called Worldwide Outreach for Christ, said, “I feel it is very important to bring some hope to the community and let everyone know that God is in control.”

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.