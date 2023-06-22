Former GOP gubernatorial candidate to plead guilty to Jan. 6 riot charge

Former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley will plead guilty to a charge stemming from the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, his lawyer said Thursday.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ryan Kelley, former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate, will plead guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol in Washington D.C., his lawyer said.

The Detroit News reported Thursday that Kelley is scheduled to plead guilty to a misdemeanor of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, citing Kelley's lawyer, Gary Springstead of SBBL Law.

Kelley ran for governor against a crowded field of Republicans in the 2022 Michigan primary and earned about 15% of the overall vote.

Kelley was arrested by the FBI in June of 2022 on four charges related to the Jan. 6 riots and later released on a $0 personal recognizance bond.

In an interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE last year, Kelley said that "there was no crime committed that day," in reference to the riots.

Kelley will appear back in court to officially enter his guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge.

