LANSING — A former long-term substitute teacher and coach pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting one of her former students.

Allyson Moran, 27, invited the former student to her Dansville home in April 2017 to have sex, according to court documents.

Moran told the boy her husband was out of town, and asked him to park away from the home so her neighbors wouldn't see his car, according to court records. She greeted him at the door wearing an open robe with only her bra and underwear underneath.

She took him to a spare bedroom upstairs and began kissing him.

"I was so nervous, I was kind of shaky," the boy testified at a preliminary hearing in October 2017. "Then we just talked for a little bit."

Then she sexually assaulted him, he testified. Several days later, Moran invited him back to her house and they had sex again.

After that, they continued to talk on Snapchat but did not flirt or have sex again, according to court documents. The boy told his girlfriend about Moran in July, and a family member called police in August, he testified.

The State Journal does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.

Sean Carroll, Moran's attorney, did not respond for comment Thursday or Friday.

A pattern

Moran worked as a long-term substitute and as the girls soccer coach at Stockbridge High School during the 2016-17 academic year.

The boy said he frequently ate lunch in Moran's classroom and hung out in her room after school, even when he was no longer in her class. In March 2017, they began exchanging messages on Snapchat, a social network that erases messages, photos and videos after they are viewed.

The conversation was normal at first, he testified. Later, it turned sexual. They eventually exchanged nude pictures of themselves on Snapchat, the boy said.

Around the same time as the sexual assault, Moran was chatting with two other male students, according to court records.

She came "across as a friend to help with their problems, (sent) pictures of her not in full clothing while at the beach or at a bar," according to court records. Her goal, according to prosecutors, was to "manipulate, control and seduce underage students as well as prevent them from coming forward and reporting her."

Allyson Brittany Moran walks into Judge Thomas Boyd's 55th District courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26, 2017. She pleaded guilty Oct. 25, 2018 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A second former student had a similar relationship with Moran, except without sexual contact, according to court documents.

When Moran was brought in for questioning by police she texted the boy, saying "the victim had ruined her life, that she was going to die, why did the victim tell?" according to court records.

A third former student chatted with Moran in July and August 2017, according to court records. Moran messaged him and asked him to come over to her house, and asked him to "save her from her boring date."

He offered to give her a ride, because she was intoxicated, according to the records. Moran said she wanted to do something, and when the boy asked what, Moran said, "you." He told her this made him uncomfortable, and Moran apologized.

Her plea deal

Moran pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student. The plea would require her to register on the sex offender registry for the rest of her life, four times a year, Juvenile Justice and Community Outreach Coordinator Scott Hughes said.

The minimum sentence she could receive is 15 to 25 months in prison. The maximum sentence for third-degree criminal sexual conduct is 15 years in prison.

She originally was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Moran is set to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5.

