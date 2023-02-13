Former middle school teacher pleads guilty to 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct

Charles Elsenheimer was accused of sexually assaulting a former student in 1996.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man who previously taught at Godwin Heights Middle School admitted to three counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a former student about 20 years ago.

Charles Elsenheimer was a band teacher at Godwin Heights Middle School when the offense allegedly occurred. The victim, a middle school student at the time, came forward to police in late 2021, which launched an investigation into the allegations.

In the 1996 case, court documents show three of the victim's classmates at the time knew of Elsenheimer's inappropriate behavior and Elsenheimer admitted to police he had an inappropriate relationship while he was the victim's band teacher and stated that "he knew it was wrong."

Elsenheimer also worked at EDUstaff as a substitute teacher from August through November 2021.

EDUstaff is a K-12 substitute staffing organization serving hundreds of public school districts nationwide.

A spokesperson says Elsenheimer passed a background check as well as an Employer Reference Check, and he was terminated as soon as they received allegations of this criminal incident.

A spokesperson for Grandville Public Schools says he worked in the district for four days in early Fall 2021.

He also worked at Wyoming Public Schools in September and October of 2021.

Both assignments were at the elementary level, K through 4th grade.

