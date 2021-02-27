Former Osceola County Sheriff's Deputy sentenced for child sex crimes, felony drug charges

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 26.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. — A former Osceola County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple felony drug charges and possessing child sexually abusive material, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Andrew Wernette, 39, of Reed City, entered the plea today in Osceola County 49th Circuit Court before Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy.

Wernette pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, a 25-year felony;

Using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony;

Child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, a 10-year felony;

Child sexually abusive material-distributing or promoting, a seven-year felony;

Larceny in a building, a four-year felony;

Possession of a controlled substance – morphine, a two-year felony;

Possession of a controlled substance – OxyContin, a two-year felony; and

Controlled substance-maintaining a drug house, a two-year high-court misdemeanor.

A tip provided to authorities led to the execution of a search warrant, which allowed police to discover more than 100 images and video of child sexually abusive material on Wernette’s computers and cell phone. It also led authorities to the discovery of drugs that were illegally in Wernette’s possession.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Wernette used his position as a deputy in charge of the drug takeback program at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s to procure various medications meant to be disposed of for his own personal use.

Michigan State Police conducted the investigation and arrested Wernette on Sept. 14, 2020. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 26.

