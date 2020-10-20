Former Muskegon County teacher sentenced to 60 years for child exploitation

"You come face-to-face with a human being whose behavior you just can’t understand," said Judge Janet T. Neff about the sentencing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former teacher and principal from Muskegon County was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of two minors.

James Verne Russell, 50, was an elementary school teacher for 16 years and principal for six years in the Ravenna and North Muskegon districts. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a teacher filed a complaint about "Russell's unusual interest in two students" in June 2018. He then was suspended and later resigned.

Russell then moved to Las Vegas where he got a job as a fourth grade teacher. In March 2019, federal investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding dozens of images, including child porn. The DOJ said when confronted by law enforcement, Russell confessed to possessing the photos.

Norton Shores Police and FBI Grand Rapids interviewed the victim in Michigan, and he said Russell has sexually molested him for years. Investigators said a search of Russell's cell phone and computers turned up dozens of other images, including many he produced himself.

Further investigation determined another boy was abused in 2017, and a third individual had been sexually abused by Russell starting in 1996.

Charges were brought against Russell by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the production, transportation, and possession of child pornography. And he was charged by the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office for the sexual assaults of the first victim.

Russell pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge and to the two federal counts of producing child porn.

The DOJ said Russell started his career in education in 1996, at which point he started "grooming and sexually assaulting his first victim." Investigators said Russell volunteered to work with children through babysitting, coaching, being a lifeguard and being a camp counselor.

“Russell’s conduct is an abomination. He worked and volunteered his way into the lives of our children, not as a service to our community, but as a means to identify, target, and sexually exploit vulnerable children. Those who are in a position of trust and sexually abuse children will be held accountable," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.

Judge Janet T. Neff from the Western District of Michigan imposed lifetime supervised release if necessary. Neff said his crimes are "about as serious as it gets" because of the time and circumstances surrounding the exploitation.

“There are very few cases that will stick out to me after all these years, but yours will. I promise you," Neff said about the sentencing.

Russell was previously sentenced by Muskegon County Court Judge Annette R. Smedley to 20 to 95 years for the sexual assault case.

"There is no parole in the federal system. Russell will spend the rest of his life in prison and will never have the chance to molest another child," said Birge.

