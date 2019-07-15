Four gun stores were broken into across West Michigan over a period of five days—three of those burglaries took place on Sunday.

Police have not said if the break-ins are connected in any way.

WEDNESDAY

The first break-in occurred early Wednesday morning at a gun store in Cascade. Police arrived to Barracks 616 just before 3 a.m. and discovered that 23 handguns had been stolen.

Video surveillance showed four masked suspects entering the building and taking the firearms. They left the area in a white SUV.

Police shared surveillance video of the SUV.

SUNDAY

Sunday morning, three gun stores were broken into—two in Kent County and one in Ottawa County.

In Sparta, Imperial Gunworx on E. Division was broken into. Police did not confirm if the suspects got away with any firearms.

Also in Kent County, five guns were stolen from a Kentwood gun store. The Armory Valentine on East Paris Avenue was broken into. Kentwood Police said they are talking with other police agencies that had burglaries overnight.

For both of those, investigators did not provide a suspect description.

However in Ottawa County, police said four suspects broke into Long Range Archery and Firearms on Van Ommen Drive around 4:55 a.m. They stole "several firearms" from the store.

Investigators said the suspects appeared to leave the scene in a dark colored SUV.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said it is working with surrounding agencies while they investigate.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com.

