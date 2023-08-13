Four injured overnight in southeast Grand Rapids shooting

It happened on Madison Avenue and Dickinson Street around 11:30PM Saturday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are recovering from gun shot injuries after an overnight shooting in southeast Grand Rapids.

It happened on Madison Avenue and Dickinson Street around 11:30PM Saturday night.

All of the victims are adults with non-life threatening injuries, two of whom have minor injuries.

Grand Rapids dispatchers say it started after an argument, but the connection between the victims and the shooter is unknown.

No arrests have been made yet.

