As car thefts rise in West Michigan, free VIN etching may save your vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More and more cars are being stolen in Grand Rapids.

Kias and Hyundais with standard key ignitions are targeted because they're easier to steal, but those makes aren't the only ones being stolen, so law enforcement is encouraging you to take action.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the number of car thefts per year in the city has more than doubled since 2018.

"Since May 1, we've had approximately 122, stolen Kias and Hyundais here in the city of Grand Rapids," says GRPD Sgt. Jim Wojczynski. "Those are actual thefts of the vehicles and, or attempts to steal vehicles."

While typical theft prevention methods like locking your doors and keeping your keys with you are always good, the West Grand Neighborhood Organization wants to help you take it a step further with VIN etching.

"It lets somebody know that this car has been marked and it's easier to trace," says Vandenberg. "So, like, if they tried to take the metal plate off it or whatnot, just easier to trace if the car has been stolen."

The VIN is your vehicle identification number. It acts like the car's fingerprint, no two cars have the same one. So putting it in several places on your vehicle makes it easier for police to find if it is stolen, and encourages thieves to stay away.

"We put it on every single window of the car, except for the really small windows," explains Vandenberg. "It's an acid etch, it doesn't damage the car or the glass in any way. It's a light etch, but it's not removable."

The GRPD says cars that are stolen typically are taken for a specific reason.

"These vehicles are in use in shootings and a variety of other violent crimes," says Sgt. Wojczynski.

According to Vandenberg, most of the cars reported stolen have at least one thing in common.

"Almost every single one, car owners don't have their VIN etching done," she says.

The West Grand Neighborhood Organization works with local dealers to get cars VIN etched before they're sold, but will also do it for free for your vehicle. You don't have to live on the west side of Grand Rapids, or even Kent county to have it done, it's available to anyone in West Michigan.

To schedule an appointment, you can call (616) 451-0150, send an email to atpa@westgrand.org or do it online by clicking here.

