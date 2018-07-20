MUSKEGON, Mich. - Anthony Blamer was found guilty of second degree murder by Muskegon County Circuit Judge William Marietti for killing D'Anthony Keenan in August 2017.

The trial started on Tuesday, July 17, and Blamer didn't want a jury to hear the case, which was decided by Marietti on Wednesday, July 25.

Blamer was also found guilty of felony firearm, and found not guilty of armed robbery.

Undated phone of 28-year-old D'Anthony Keenan.

Courtesy

Investigators said that Blamer and Keenan got into an argument about money, and Blamer shot Keenan in the head. Blamer then drove the victim's SUV to a parking lot in Muskegon County where he later returned and cut off Keenan's head and hands with a chainsaw.

Blamer hoped that by scattering the evidence across Newaygo and Oceana Counties, it would be more difficult for authorities to identity his body. Evidence in the case was located at more than one dozen sites between Muskegon, Fremont and Newaygo.

A duck hunter driver on a remote trail in Mainstee National Forest discovered Keenan's incomplete body on Aug. 5, 2017.

Screenshot from surveillance video shown in during the second day of Anthony Blamer's trial. Blamer is seen purchasing a myriad of items that investigators believed he used to dismember and hide D'Anthony Keenan's body back in August.

During the trial, a Newaygo County Sheriff's Office deputy showed the judge surveillance video of Blamer driving Keenan's SUV. Video evidence also showed Blamer buying clothes, a shovel and a chainsaw with cash. He was also seen at a car wash in Holton, and several other places from Muskegon north to Fremont.

Blamer was also convicted of stealing more than $1,000 from Keenan.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM