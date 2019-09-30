FREMONT, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has charged Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright with one count of criminal sexual conduct after after a woman reported instances of “unwanted touching.”

The alleged incident is said to have occurred while on a trip with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

The trip took place in June as a group traveled to see a Detroit Tigers baseball game.

Wright is charged fourth degree count of criminal sexual conduct with a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 2 years and/or $500 in fines.

There is no word yet on when he will be arraigned for the charge.

