FREMONT, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has charged Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright with one count of criminal sexual conduct after after a woman reported instances of “unwanted touching.”
The alleged incident is said to have occurred while on a trip with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
The trip took place in June as a group traveled to see a Detroit Tigers baseball game.
Wright is charged fourth degree count of criminal sexual conduct with a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 2 years and/or $500 in fines.
There is no word yet on when he will be arraigned for the charge.
- Fremont's police chief on administrative leave during 'unwanted touching' investigation
