BARRY COUNTY, Mich. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times in a moving vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, the front seat passenger of the vehicle was stabbed multiple times by a back seat passenger. After the vehicle was stopped, the injured passenger was able to run to a home nearby and the homeowner reported the incident.

The suspect ran from the vehicle but was later arrested by deputies after being tracked by a K-9 unit. He is currently at the Barry County Correctional Facility while charges are being filed.

The victim was transported to Butterworth Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.