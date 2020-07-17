Photos: Fruitport Police looking for suspect in Cash Store robbery

Authorities released a photos of the suspect and vehicle on Friday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Fruitport Police Department is hoping the community can help them locate a suspect in a robbery from last month.

The police department released a photos of the suspect and a vehicle on Friday. The robbery happened on June 23 at the Cash Store located at 1817 E. Sherman Blvd.

Police said the suspect was a man in his 40s, with a shaved head, and around 5'9". At the time of the robbery he was wearing a hooded jacket, long blue jean shorts and blue tennis shoes with a white band around the sole. He also had on a surgical mask.

The suspect rode off in a vehicle waiting on the west side of Sam's Club. The vehicle appears to be a silver 2000-2004 Ford Taurus. Police said the vehicle had damage to the lower portion of the front passenger door.

The license plate was covered, but the vehicle was last seen going westbound on Broadway, cross US-31.

Anyone with information should contact the Fruitport Police at 231-865-8477 or Silent Observer at 231-72- CRIME.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.