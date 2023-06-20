Fruitport Township home had domestic dispute call prior to murder-suicide, records show

In May, police talked to everyone inside the home following a verbal dispute and said no assault happened. A month later, two people are dead and two others hurt.

FRUITPORT, Michigan — A police report filed about a month before a man allegedly shot his family on Father's Day revealed growing tensions within the home.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained a police report of a domestic dispute investigation about a month before authorities say 53-year-old Hai Tran shot his two daughters and mother-in-law.

Around 8:30 p.m. on May 15, someone called 911 to report an unknown problem with children crying.

Tran and his wife are divorced, but he remained living in the home, police learned. An employee of his ex-wife was living in the basement, and they often got into confrontations, a police report detailed.

An officer responded to the home after the 911 call, and after talking with several people, including Tran, his ex-wife and the roommate, the officer determined no physical assault had occurred.

The officer told Tran to avoid the roommate living in the basement if at all possible.

Police said this was the only time the Fruitport Police Department had responded to the home prior to the shooting. No crimes were committed, so the officer left that scene.

The Fruitport Police Department says 53-year-old Hai Tran is suspected of shooting his family on Father's Day before taking his own life.

Authorities said the man's 10-year-old daughter died from her wounds.

His 7-year-old daughter and 61-year-old mother-in-law also suffered critical injuries in the shooting.

Police believe Tran took his own life following the domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Odawa Trail in the Odeno Subdivision around 11 a.m. on June 18.

"Everybody's just in shock, and very surprised that this happened," one neighbor said. "It's eye-opening, you know, that this could happen anywhere."

"Father's Day Sunday," said Fruitport Deputy Chief Gregory Poulson. "Nobody can imagine these things happening in your own neighborhood, let alone your neighbor."

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. You can call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 24/7.

