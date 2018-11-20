FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Fruitport Township are looking for the suspect who they believe assaulted a woman on Nov 1.

The woman told police she was getting the mail outside of her home on Jenson Road near Cloverville Road.

She said a small gold vehicle, resembling a Toyota Camry, pulled into her driveway. She told police the driver got out, chased her, then physically assaulted her.

The woman was able to get away and run inside her house.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 6'3" and 6'4", weighing around 225 pounds. He was wearing all black with brown work books, a ski mask and gloves.

If you know anything about the alleged assault, call the Fruitport Township Police Department at 231-865-8477, Muskegon Central Dispatch 9-1-1 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM