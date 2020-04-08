Funeral preparations underway for fallen Michigan State Police trooper

Trooper Caleb Starr, a married father of two, died July 31 from injuries suffered three weeks earlier in a head-on crash in western Ionia County.

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — As law enforcement prepares for the funeral for Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr, the outpouring of support continues to come in from coast to coast.

“We appreciate the cards and well-wishes that we’ve received, not only in the last few days but in the last three weeks since his crash,’’ said F/Lt. Andrew Fias, who oversees the Michigan State Police post in Lakeview, where Starr was assigned.

The married father of two died Friday from injuries suffered three weeks earlier in a head-on crash in western Ionia County. A woman police say caused the crash is locked up on several felony charges, including second-degree murder.

Starr, 33, worked for the state police less than two years. Funeral services are still being worked out.

Fias said he has heard from law enforcement agencies in Michigan and several other states.

“We’ve actually had messages from the California Highway Patrol, as well as Utah, Florida, Georgia, asking for details’’ about the funeral, Fias said.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending the funeral will be limited, Fias said.

“We all know that in the midst of this pandemic, the funeral is going to look very different than police funerals from the past,’’ he said. “It will be equally impressive, just on a different scale because of COVID-19.’’

Starr lived in Ingham County with his wife Rachael and their two young daughters. A GoFundMe page to support the family has raised more than $72,000 through Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser by Hold The Line has raised about $20,000 through the sale of Starr Strong T-shirts, which include the trooper’s badge number and the Michigan State Police emblem. Hold The Line is a western Michigan company that provides apparel for frontline workers and their supporters.

