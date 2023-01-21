KCSO: 22-year-old man hospitalized after Gaines Twp. shooting with help from good Samaritan

The Kent County Sheriff's Office believes that the two groups involved know each other.

GAINES, Mich. — A 22-year-old man has been hospitalized after suffering from multiple gunshots after a shooting in Gaines Township Saturday morning, says the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were responding to calls that shots were being fired at Grand Village Mobile Home Park on the 100 block of Northbrook Dr. SE. at 1:30 a.m. First responders say they saw no victims when they arrived.

At 2 a.m., investigators learned someone had arrived to St. Mary's Hospital with gunshot wounds.

They say he and others left the scene in a vehicle after being chased by the shooters and headed toward the hospital, but the suspects shot at the car on US-131 until it became disabled at Hall Street and US-131.

That's when a good Samaritan found and drove him the rest of the way.

He is currently in stable condition.

KCSO doesn't believe the public is in any danger, but do believe the two groups know each other and intentionally set a time and location to meet up.

If you have information that could help, KCSO asks that you call them at 616-632-6125, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

