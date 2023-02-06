Police arrest 2 men in connection to January shooting in Gaines Twp.

Police are still working to investigate the shooting and determine if any other people were involved.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two men are in custody in connection to a January shooting in Gaines Township that left one injured.

On Jan. 21, a 22-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in the 100 block of Northbrook Drive SE around 1:30 a.m. First responders say they saw no victims when they arrived at the scene.

At 2 a.m., investigators learned the victim had arrived at St. Mary's Hospital with gunshot wounds.

They say he and others left the scene in a vehicle after being chased by the shooters and headed toward the hospital, but the suspects shot at the car on US-131 until it became disabled at Hall Street and US-131.

That's when a good Samaritan found and drove him the rest of the way.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Later on Jan. 21, police took a 21-year-old Wyoming man into custody in connection to the shooting. He was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder and Armed Robbery.

On Feb. 2, police arrested the second suspect in the shooting, a 21-year-old Grand Rapids man. He was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Armed Robbery and Discharging a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle Causing Injury.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Police are still working to investigate the shooting and determine if any other people were involved.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.