Police investigating Gaines Twp. purse snatching

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's purse was stolen at a grocery store Sunday evening.

Police say the robbery happened around 7 p.m. at a store on Marketplace Drive SE in Gaines Township.

A 70-year-old woman was loading her groceries into her car when a man took her purse. He then got into the passenger seat of a stolen Kia and fled the scene. The suspects later used her credit cards at multiple stores.

The woman was not injured in the incident. Multiple people are believed to be involved in the robbery.

Police are reminding West Michiganders to be aware of their surroundings and personal belongings while shopping.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

