Detroit police say a gas station clerk has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a customer following an argument.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on the city's west side. A preliminary police report cited by The Detroit News says the clerk and the customer "exchanged words" and the clerk came from behind a partition before firing a handgun, striking the man in the chest.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released.

The clerk was taken into custody. WDIV-TV reports the clerk was working alone at the time. The shooting is under investigation.

