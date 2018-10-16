MARTIN VILLAGE, Mich. - A gas station manager in Allegan County wasn't going to let an armed robber get away.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, around 8:40 p.m. on Monday a suspect showed a handgun to the clerk and manager at the Clark gas station in Martin Village during an attempted robbery.

The suspect got into a vehicle after the incident and took off, but the gas station manager managed to follow him until authorities could make a stop and take the suspect into custody.

Deputies say the suspect was arrested on several felony charges and his name will be released after his arraignment.

