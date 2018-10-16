MARTIN VILLAGE, Mich. - A gas station manager in Allegan County wasn't going to let an armed robber get away.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, around 8:40 p.m. on Monday a suspect showed a handgun to the clerk and manager at the Clark gas station in Martin Village during an attempted robbery.

The suspect got into a vehicle after the incident and took off, but the gas station manager managed to follow him until authorities could make a stop and take the suspect into custody.

Deputies say the suspect was arrested on several felony charges and his name will be released after his arraignment.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM