GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to stabbing another man to death with a screwdriver at a Grand Rapids gas station will spend at least seven years in prison.

Tahari Brags pleaded guilty in October to the death of 34-year-old Frederick Jewell. It was a fight at the BP gas station on Hall Street SW back in February that led to Jewell's death.

Jewell's mother told the court Wednesday that the loss of her son had taken a piece of her, too.

"I can't eat. I can't sleep. I have to take medicine I've never taken in my life," said Blondina Jewell. "He took my son's life for no reason at all and left his kids, sisters, brother and mom hurting ever since."

Kent Co. Circuit Judge Paul J. Denenfeld said he received many letters from Jewell's loved ones.

"Each of whom has described the devastating loss to their family and his children, and that, unfortunately, is irreversible, the court cannot bring him back."

But, Denenfeld said he also received an "extraordinary outpouring of support" for Brags from his family, friends, community members and even the local director of the NAACP.

"The theme in all of those letters is clear: Tahari Brags has been an outstanding young man, who has devoted much of his young adulthood to mentoring youths and trying to improve our community," Hon. Denenfeld said.

The judge continued by saying that Brags had achieved a college degree and lacked a criminal history.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office agreed upon a deal with Brags and his attorney that called for sentencing guidelines between 84 and 180 months.

The judge said he appreciated the willingness by the prosecutor's office to consider all the circumstances surrounding the case.

"We have already lost a member of our community that shouldn't have been lost, and I am trying to fashion a sentence that will allow Mr. Brags to turn his life around and continue to be a contributing member of this community," Judge Denenfeld said.

Brags was sentenced to a minimum of 84 months in prison with credit for the 210 days he has already served.

"I would like to apologize to the Jewell family...that's coming from the bottom of my heart," Brags said in court.

