The Geek Group president sentenced for illegal Bitcoin trading, money laundering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President of the local tech-based organization The Geek Group, Christopher Boden, received his sentence on Friday for illegal Bitcoin trading.

Boden, 46, of Grand Rapids, pled guilty to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, money laundering and structuring deposits to evade financial institution reporting requirements in October of 2021.

Boden was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years supervised release for the three charges.

The charges were originally filed against Boden in February of 2021. Two other employees of The Geek Group, Daniel Reynold DeJager and Leesa Beth Vogt, were also indicted on charges related to the illegal Bitcoin trade.

Authorities say Boden Illegally bought and sold crypto currency without being licensed with the U.S. Department of Treasury as a money services or transmitting business.

The Geek Group building was raided by the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations in 2018.

Prosecutors alleged that $740,000 in cryptocurrency was sold between March 2017 and December 2018.

The Geek Group shutdown shortly after the initial raid in 2018.

