Deputies searching for suspects who allegedly smashed party store door, stole merchandise

Deputies say the suspects were unable to be identified from surveillance video. Investigators are now working to locate the suspects.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who allegedly smashed the door of a party store and stole merchandise.

Deputies say the incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the G&K Party Store in Georgetown Township. Surveillance video shows a group of suspects smashing the store's glass door, entering the store and stealing merchandise.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

