ATLANTA — On Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court said they upheld a life-without-parole prison sentence for one of the teens convicted of murdering Perry student Sam Poss.

In 2016, Dakota White and a friend murdered Poss, a Perry High School classmate.

White, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was convicted of murder in 2018. A Houston County judge gave him life with no possible parole, ruling that White was "irreparably corrupt" and could not be rehabilitated.

His lawyers argued the ruling was extreme and not justified.

But in their ruling released Monday, the court ruled that prosecutors provided enough evidence to meet that standard and that the judge ruled properly.

The second killer, Brandon Warren, is also serving a life sentence.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from past coverage of the case from November 2019, when White appealed his sentence to the Georgia Supreme Court.

