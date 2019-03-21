GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who served as getaway driver in a deadly Wyoming gas station robbery was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of two years in prison for a crime that otherwise could have seen him locked up for decades.

Weighing in Gary Bryant’s favor was the testimony he provided against the gunman, who was convicted last week of first-degree murder.

“You testified against the co-defendant at trial; I had the opportunity to observe you,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock said. “I believe that you were testifying honestly during the course of that trial.’’

His testimony against 34-year-old Willie Bryant helped strengthen the prosecution’s case. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before finding him guilty.

Although he was initially charged with felony murder, Gary Bryant in September pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assault with intent to rob while armed, a potential life offense. Felony murder carries a mandatory penalty of life without parole.

Because of his extensive criminal past, sentencing guidelines called for a minimum term of about 19 to 31 years in prison.

“You have seven prior felonies. Nine prior misdemeanors. You’ve been in jail nine different times. You’ve been on probation before and you’ve had five prison terms,’’ Trusock said while reviewing Gary Bryant’s past.

“The prosecutor sent me a request that your minimum sentence be no more than two years,’’ the judge noted. “I will honor the prosecutor’s request.’’

Trusock sentenced Bryant to between two and 30 years in prison, crediting him for 305 days already served.

Bryant, 59, did not address the court prior to sentencing.

Willie Bryant’s felony murder trial got underway last week. Investigators say he shot Shannon Rozanski-Schoen during an early morning robbery at the Marathon station at 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Rozanski-Schoen, 48, was shot twice; the May 21, 2018 shooting was caught on surveillance video. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary Bryant, who was outside the station in a white Cadillac, drove the two from the scene. He was arrested later that morning. Willie Bryant was arrested at a fast food restaurant that night.

Willie Bryant is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11. He is facing mandatory life in prison.

