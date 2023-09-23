x
Crime

Van Buren Co. Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying suspects from grocery store break-in

Deputies say two people broke into Glendale Grocery around 3:15 a.m. and stole about $4,000 worth of merchandise before taking off.
Credit: Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying two people suspected in an alleged break-in at the Glendale Grocery store in Waverly Township early Friday morning. 

Located at M43 and County Road 665, deputies say two people broke into the store around 3:15 a.m. and stole about $4,000 worth of merchandise before taking off. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.

Surveillance photos of suspects

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

