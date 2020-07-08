x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

crime

17 cars stolen the day before grand opening, GR dealership owner says

AutoWest was set to open on Saturday.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owner of a Grand Rapids auto dealership says at least 17 cars were stolen just one day before a grand opening was scheduled. 

AutoWest on 28th Street was set to open on Saturday, Aug. 8. But Don Miller, the owner, said overnight someone broke a window, got into the office and stole all the keys.

At this point, he estimates 17 cars were stolen. Grand Rapids Police were at the scene Friday morning. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available. 

Credit: WZZM

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.