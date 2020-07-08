17 cars stolen the day before grand opening, GR dealership owner says

AutoWest was set to open on Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owner of a Grand Rapids auto dealership says at least 17 cars were stolen just one day before a grand opening was scheduled.

AutoWest on 28th Street was set to open on Saturday, Aug. 8. But Don Miller, the owner, said overnight someone broke a window, got into the office and stole all the keys.

At this point, he estimates 17 cars were stolen. Grand Rapids Police were at the scene Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.

