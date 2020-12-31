Grand Rapids man held on million dollar bond for gunfight with Illinois police

35-year-old Peter Douglas Bergsma, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, allegedly pulled a semi-automatic pistol after he exited the RV and began firing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A Michigan man is being held on one million dollars bond after a Tuesday night incident where he allegedly opened fire with a pistol on Oglesby Police Officers on the campus of Illinois Valley Community College.

According to WGLC, The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that 35-year-old Peter Douglas Bergsma, from Grand Rapids, Mich., allegedly pulled a semi-automatic pistol after he exited the RV and began firing.

Officers returned fire and took cover, however the suspect reportedly drove off in an Oglesby police car and left the campus.

The vehicle was located by responding law enforcement agencies in a residential area abandoned with a damaged tire and busted windows due to gunfire.

Bergsma was spotted on foot near the Shippingsport Bridge and stopped when told to by officers.

In court on Thursday, 35-year-old Peter Douglas Bergsma of Grand Rapids was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle after authorities say he took an Oglesby squad car from scene.

Authorities say he suffered a non-life threatening bullet graze wound to the head during the altercation outside of an RV that was parked at IVCC. No officers were wounded in the incident, and authorities have not disclosed why Bergsma was in the area.

