Grand Rapids man sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $41,000 in damages during downtown 2020 riot

Howard Nall, 35, was sentenced on Tuesday. He was accused of destroying a ticket dispenser and payment machine at the Ellis Parking lot on Pearl Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will be spending years in prison for his part in the downtown riot overnight on May 30-31, 2020.

Howard Nall, 35, was sentenced on Tuesday and was ordered to pay back tens of thousands of dollars to Ellis Parking for destroying one of their ticket dispenser and payment machines.

22 people were charged with riot and related offenses for damage during the event.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said they took a hard stand on the riot charges.

"If we charge with riot, we're not going to reduce it," he said. "We weren't going to take any lesser bargains to a riot charge. It was something that had tremendous impact on the community in terms of not only the damage, but also how the community felt about itself."

Nall pled guilty to Malicious Destruction of Personal Property and Riot with each count carrying two-and-a-half to 10 years in prison. He was accused of destroying a ticket dispenser and payment machine at the Ellis Parking lot on Pearl Street.

He was also sentenced for Breaking and Entering, and Illegal Entry after taking beer from Mojo's Dueling Piano Bar on Monroe Avenue.

Nall was charged in the past with failing to comply with the sex offender registration act and being a habitual offender.

"He had an extensive criminal history while some of these other individuals didn't have a criminal history, so the judges have been pretty mindful of trying to individualize the sentence," Becker said.

Becker believes there are five or six people awaiting trial for their participation in the riot.

"Everybody supports the First Amendment and right to protest and that wasn't what happened here," he said. "There was a riot where you're just damaging the property of people who are who are hardworking, small business owners."

Between the City of Grand Rapids, the City of Wyoming and Kent County, losses and expenses attributed to the rioting approached $2.4 million.

