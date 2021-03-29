Grand Haven Court House resumes normal operations after 'suspicious letter'

Operations at the courthouse were halted Monday while a sweep of the building was done.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The sheriff's department in Ottawa County is investigating after a suspicious letter was sent to the Grand Haven Court House.

Operations at the courthouse were halted Monday while a sweep of the building was done. The department said the content of the letter was non-specific but it was concerning.

Nothing was found and normal operations resumed just before 3 p.m. Monday. The department is asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

