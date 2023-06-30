Grand Haven man arrested on multiple child porn charges

Brian Ray Stefono, 54, is facing a slew of charges after an investigation based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven man is facing 13 charges after an investigation by Michigan State Police (MSP) that alleges he was producing and distributing child pornography.

Brian Ray Stefono, 54, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct 2nd, two counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, three counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, five counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of resisting and obstructing.

MSP says that the investigation into Stefono came from a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Police say they seized digital evidence from Stefono's home.

Stefono was arraigned in the 58th District Court on Thursday.

He faces up to life in prison on the charge of criminal sexual conduct 2nd and faces decades more on the other charges brought against him.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

