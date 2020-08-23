Grand Haven man loses control of car, crashes into home causing significant damage

Police say a 25-year-old man from Grand Haven was driving a Subaru westbound on Quebec Drive at a high speed when he lost control.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Haven man collided with two parked, unoccupied vehicles before crashing into a home Sunday morning, police say.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Sunday on Quebec Drive in the Country Estates Mobile Home Community.

Police say a 25-year-old man from Grand Haven was driving a Subaru westbound on Quebec Drive at a high speed when he lost control.

The vehicle, which was occupied by the driver and three other passengers, went off the north side of the road and collided with a Mercury and a Volkswagen in the driveway of a home. Both hit vehicles were unoccupied.

The Subaru then crossed the roadway, went off the south side of the road and crashed into a home, which police say was also unoccupied at the time.

No one in the vehicle was injured. However, police say the home did sustain significant damage.

The driver of the Subaru was arrested on scene and lodged in the Ottawa County Jail. His identity is being withheld pending arraignment.

