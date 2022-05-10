Grand Haven Department of Public Safety needs help in identifying vandals

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is asking for help in identifying these individuals.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is looking for help in identifying four individuals who were caught vandalizing the Grand Haven lighthouse.

The individuals were caught on camera walking up to the lighthouse and scratching something onto it.

This latest incident of vandalism to the lighthouse comes just two weeks after two women were caught and arrested for scratching graffiti on the inner lighthouse.

The city installed cameras on the pier in June of 2021 to combat vandalism to the lighthouse and pier. The cameras have proven to be effective with multiple vandals being caught since the installation.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety posted several photos of the latest vandals on their Facebook page Tuesday morning and are asking for help in their identification.

If you recognize any of the individuals in these photos please contact GHDPS at (616) 842-3460 or contact Silent Observer toll free: (877) 88-SILENT or (877) 887-4536.

