GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A psychologist who practiced in Grand Haven was arrested Wednesday on the charge of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree by a mental health professional, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

William Kooistra, 57, was arraigned on his charges Wednesday in the 58th District Court. The alleged crime is punishable by no more than two years in prison.

The arrest comes after a "lengthy" investigation by police and is related to his practice as a clinical psychologist, according to police.

